Video game console transaction turns into armed robbery

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to a gas station in Springfield, Michigan for an armed robbery last Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 7:54 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at 820 West Michigan Ave where they met a victim who said he was robbed over trying to buy a video game console from someone who he met on Facebook.

The victim said that an armed man held him at gunpoint once he arrived in the parking lot and told him to drive to a separate location where the suspect then took multiple items from the victim and told him to walk away.

Police say the suspect fired one shot from his gun at some point, but no one was injured during the incident and the victim was able to get away and call for help.

Officers tell News 8 they found the victim’s vehicle where he left it, but the suspect had left the area and a K-9 track was unsuccessful in finding where the suspect may have gone.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911, or silent observer at 269-964-3888.