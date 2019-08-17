Victim shot in Kzoo early Friday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Avenue where they found a victim with a gun shot wound to the leg. The victim was then transported to the nearest hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect was found near the 900 block of Washington shortly after with the gun used in the incident. The 26-year-old is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on Felony Assault charges.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with information to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139, or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.