Victim and suspect hospitalized after stabbing on I-94

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a stabbing along the highway near Kalamazoo, authorities say.

The assault happened around 4 p.m. on westbound I-94 near the Business Loop exit in Comstock Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it was first called to the scene on a report of a personal injury crash. As they got there, they learned from dispatchers that a suspect had stabbed another person and was trying to steal a semi-truck.

Responding deputies, along with Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo city police and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers, ultimately caught the suspect.

That person was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries, the nature of which was not released. That person was later listed in critical condition.

The victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Neither person’s name was released Sunday evening.

