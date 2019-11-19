Vicksburg schools closed Tuesday due to online threat

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Vicksburg Community Schools is closed Tuesday due to an online threat.

The district’s assistant superintendent said they are working with law enforcement to investigate the threat.

It comes after several schools in Kalamazoo County were closed last week after online threats were posted.

Thursday, 17-year-old Kalamazoo girl was arrested in connection to the social media threat made to Portage Northern High School last week.

Also last week, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy faced misdemeanor charges after allegedly posting threats to Kalamazoo-area schools.

