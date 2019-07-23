Vicksburg mill project gets $30M incentive package

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Strategic Fund board has approved $30 million in incentives for The Mill at Vicksburg redevelopment project.

The project in Kalamazoo County will include a hotel, retail and residential space. The plans also call for microbreweries and room for events.

The brownfield incentives will help clean up the former paper mill industrial site.

According to developers, about $80 million in private funding is being put into the project.

Michigan Strategic Fund board meeting is just getting underway in Lansing. First speaker is discussing a project to develop the Mill at Vicksburg. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/kJ0vsSe8yO — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) July 23, 2019

A board member at the meeting Tuesday said the developer, Chris Moore, is investing about $50 million in the project.

Moore is a Vicksburg native who used to work at the mill as a summer job while he was in college. His father and grandfather both worked at the mill.

Developers say the project will create 221 permanent full-time equivalent jobs.

It is still unclear when the mill will be ready to open. Moore told board members he is committed to seeing this project through and having it become a long-term fixture of the community.