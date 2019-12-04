Vice President Pence visiting West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting West Michigan today.

He’s expected to arrive at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport around noon. We’ll be streaming that live on WOODTV.com.

The vice president has bus tour stops with faith and community leaders scheduled for Portage, Grand Rapids and Holland. He’ll also hold a rally in Holland around 4:45 p.m. with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Cramped quarters on the press trailer as we await the arrival of Air Force Two @ the Kalamazoo Airport. pic.twitter.com/HRI2RymTHG — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) December 4, 2019

A crowd of invited well wishers are also on hand. The VP is scheduled to arrive sometime during the noon hour. pic.twitter.com/vFpMhPk3m9 — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) December 4, 2019

Michigan is going to be a big deal in 2020, and President Donald Trump is already showing he’s going to hit it hard. That’s what he did in 2016, and he ultimately won the state by a slim margin — the first time a Republican presidential candidate had done so 1988. The importance of the state’s role was underscored by NBC News’ decision to make Kent County one of its five areas of focus leading up to the election.

News 8 is following the vice president’s trip and will have updates for you on air at noon and during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts, plus right here on woodtv.com.