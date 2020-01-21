Van with inmates crashes in Kalamazoo County

A photo of a crash in Kalamazoo County on Jan. 21, 2020.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a U.S. Corrections van that was transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Illinois collided with another vehicle in Kalamazoo County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-94 in Charleston Township, near Galesburg.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people were injured in the crash. Crews from multiple departments treated people at the scene, deputies say.

Everyone who was hurt was taken to hospitals in the Kalamazoo-area with a variety of injuries, deputies say.

It’s unclear how many people were injured.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.