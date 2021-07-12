Vacant Battle Creek school burns; 2 people detained

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Fire Department says police have detained two people of interest in connection to another suspicious fire at the former Southwestern Junior High School.

Firefighters were called to the three-story building on the corner of Washington Avenue and West Goguac Street in Battle Creek around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the first-floor library. Authorities say they quickly brought the fire under control with the help of water.

The fire department says no one was injured.

The Battle Creek Fire Department’s fire marshal is trying to determine the exact cause of the fire. Battle Creek police are aiding in the investigation.

It’s unclear if this fire is connected to an April 22 fire at the vacant school. A district official told News 8 at that time that the building did not appear to have significant structural damage, and the cause of the fire was unclear.