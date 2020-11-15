USPS supporters to call for action at Kalamazoo event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local postal workers and supporters will be gathering in downtown Kalamazoo on Tuesday as part of a national day of action to save the United States Postal Service.

The event is being led by the American Postal Workers Union.

The group says its goal is to stop and reverse mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General Louis Dejoy and push for $25 billion in support of USPS that they say is needed to support it.

The gathering is set to start at 5 p.m. in front of the post office on East Michigan Avenue near South Edwards Street.

Organizers say the those gathering will be in masks and socially distanced.