US-131 crash in Kzoo Co. seriously injures 1

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wednesday morning crash on US-131 in Kalamazoo County seriously injured a driver, authorities say.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at southbound US-131 and West U Avenue in Schoolcraft Township, about 15 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its preliminary investigation shows a car heading west on West U Avenue drove through a red light, hitting the side of a semi-truck heading south on the highway.

The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No one inside the semi-truck was injured.

Dispatchers say this crash was separate from another crash that happened around the same time about 1.5 miles away on US-131 at Lyons Street.

Both crashes are under investigation.

