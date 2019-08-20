Upgrades transforming WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Most students have not arrived at Western Michigan University’s campus yet, but they will soon see major changes as construction crews worked throughout the summer.

One of the biggest projects to see progress is the Arcadia Flats housing complex.

According to Peter Strazdas, the associate vice president for facilities management, the dormitory will cost more than $60 million.

“It’s going to be one of our newest best housing units on our campus,” Strazdas said.

Crews have already started to install exterior walls, but the dormitory will not open until fall 2020.

Several buildings have seen demolitions as part of the campus overhaul, including McCracken Hall and the former site of Elwood Apartments.

Upgrades to the College of Aviation campus and renovations to the Dunbar Hall academic building are also planned.

Crews are putting finishing touches on renovations to the first floor of Waldo Library. The university says these upgrades will be finished before classes begin.

“There’s all new flooring, all new ceilings, moving bookshelves around for more accessibility, and we’re pretty excited about putting in LED lighting,” Steazdas said.

A new dining center will also be built and is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Jacob Madden, a student studying secondary education, says while navigating the construction fences does take a little work, the inconvenience will be worth it.

“I think it’s a very good thing,” Madden said. “It definitely attracts new students, which is really good just not to be an outdated campus and just to continue moving with the times.”

Most freshman students will move into campus on Saturday.

The first day of classes for the fall semester is Aug. 28.