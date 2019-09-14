Unresponsive 1-year-old dies at Kzoo hospital

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old child is dead after deputies arrived to a home and found the baby unresponsive.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s were dispatched to a home on Walburn street off of East North Avenue.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday night deputies found the baby not breathing. The child was transported to the hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to called KCSO at 269.383.8821.