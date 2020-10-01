United Airlines resumes Kalamazoo-Battle Creek service

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — United Airlines is resuming its service out of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport on Thursday.

The airline pulled its schedule from the airport in July after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its flight operations.

Flights will be offered throughout the week to and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“We welcome United’s return to Kalamazoo and the access they provide to their extensive network of domestic and international destinations. Throughout the pandemic, United assured the Airport of their commitment to SW Michigan and their return confirms that commitment,” Airport Director Craig Williams said in a statement.

Booking and fare information can be found on United Airline’s website.

