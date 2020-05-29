United Airlines pauses Kalamazoo-Battle Creek service through Sept.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — United Airlines is stopping service out of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport through this fall.

Flights will be halted through Sept. 30.

The airport director said that because of a drop in passengers caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing airlines to suspend service at five airports or 5% of network cities, whichever is greater. For the big three carriers — American, Delt and United — that’s 11 airports each.

The federal CARES Act relief package provides financial aid to the airlines during the pandemic, but requires the companies to maintain service. Airlines have to apply for an exception from that requirement.

The airport is hopeful service will resume sometime in the fall.