Undersheriff: Suspect shot in liquor store robbery

Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies investigate a robbery at Bronco Liquor in Oshtemo Township in which a suspect was shot and injured. (Dec. 5, 2019)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and injured after allegedly robbing a liquor store near Kalamazoo Thursday.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken said deputies did not fire any shots and that the shooter must have been another suspect or someone in the store.

The robbery happened at Bronco Liquor at the corner of KL Avenue and Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

WMU Advisory: An armed robbery was reported near KL Ave and Drake Rd. Police are responding. Use caution if in the area. — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) December 5, 2019

Three suspects are in custody, VanDyken said.

The one who was shot was taken to the hospital; that person’s condition was not immediately known.