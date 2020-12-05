Two juveniles steal car, crash near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies took two juveniles into custody Friday evening after they stole a car.

Police tell News 8 deputies were following a stolen car in the area of King Hwy and River St in Comstock Township at around 6:10 p.m. Friday when they tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver decided to speed off and minutes later crashed on I-94 near S 40th St. The driver then ran away from the scene, but was caught shortly thereafter by deputies who were called to the crash.

In the end, two juveniles were taken into custody with the passenger of the stolen car being released to their parents, and the driver being taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Police say the stolen car was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the two juveniles only suffered minor injuries.