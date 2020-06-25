Two children shot in Kalamazoo; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say two children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ogden Avenue, near Douglas Avenue.

Witnesses told police there were two vehicles driving through the area involved in what officers are calling a “rolling gun battle.” The children were playing on the sidewalk while this was happening.

The children are ages 5 and 12-years-old. One of them was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second was treated on scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.