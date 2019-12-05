Trump to host “Merry Christmas rally” in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is hosting a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek, the Trump campaign says.
They say the rally will be held Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena, which is located at 1 McCamly Square. Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission.
The campaign team released a statement about the rally coming to Michigan.
“Michigan is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state,” said Kayleigh McEnany, National Press Secretary of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Michigan this Christmas season.”