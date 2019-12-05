Trump to host “Merry Christmas rally” in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is hosting a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek, the Trump campaign says.

They say the rally will be held Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena, which is located at 1 McCamly Square. Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission.

The campaign team released a statement about the rally coming to Michigan.