Trump rally cost Battle Creek more than $90,000

President Donald Trump came to Battle Creek for a campaign rally on Dec. 18, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — City officials say President Donald Trump’s campaign rally cost Battle Creek more than $90,000.

The city of Battle Creek said it will seek reimbursement for approximately $93,000 in costs associated with the Dec. 18, 2019 presidential campaign rally.

Staff costs were more than 95 percent of the total cost, including fire department, police department, department of public works, airport and transit staff. The totals did not include salaried staff who participated, according to a city of Battle Creek news release.

Presidential rally costed the Kellogg Arena, the event venue, approximately $33,000 — separate from the cost to the city.

Kellogg Arena submitted an invoice for payment to the Trump campaign. City officials said they plan to submit a reimbursement request to the campaign and other federal agencies.