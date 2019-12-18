Trump, Pence to rally in Battle Creek Wednesday

News 8 will be carrying President Donald Trump’s speech during the Merry Christmas rally on TV and woodtv.com.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting West Michigan Wednesday.

The president and vice president will be in Battle Creek for the Merry Christmas rally at Kellogg Arena. More than 10,000 people are expected to visit the city for Trump’s Merry Christmas rally.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission.

While Trump is visiting Michigan, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching the president.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IF YOU ARE ATTENDING THE RALLY

Drivers are advised to use the city’s interactive parking map. Some lots are available all day, but others are only available after 3 p.m. or as late as 5 p.m.

Attendees who have a handicapped placard or license plate can park at the former Kmart, located at Capital Avenue SW and Dickman Road. Shuttle services will be available starting at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday as well as a ride back to the parking lot.

Parking restrictions began at 5 p.m. Tuesday and expand as it gets closer to the event.

The city says additional road closures are possible beyond what is expected, and there will be temporary road closures as well.

City leaders are expecting the number of people will exceed the arena’s capacity. Festival Market Square will be used as an overflow area for people who cannot get inside.

Heaters, portable toilets and at least one food truck are expected to be placed at the Festival Market Square.

City officials said the following items are not allowed in the arena: