Troopers follow tracks, find stolen snowmobile

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a snowmobile theft led them to a felon in possession of many firearms in Kalamazoo County.

Troopers say they were called Monday to a snowmobile theft at a Comstock Township home.

Authorities then followed about three miles of snowmobile tracks to a Kalamazoo Township home. Officers then got a search warrant, troopers say.

During the search, officers found the stolen snowmobile that was hidden in the backyard. They also found several long guns and ammunition, including a short-barreled shotgun, police say.

The suspect is a convicted felon and cannot own firearms and ammunition, police say.

The suspect was charged with theft of a snowmobile, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.