Train hits, injures Kalamazoo pedestrian

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police said a train hit and injured a pedestrian who was walking on the railroad tracks Friday evening.

Officers said the collision happened at the intersection at Cork Street and South Burdick Street around 5:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to investigators.

Police said the pedestrian was walking southbound on the railroad tracks with headphones in. The train was also traveling southbound when the engineer saw the pedestrian. Officials told New 8 the engineer tried to stop the train and blew extra whistles to get the pedestrians attention. The engineer was not successful and hit the pedestrian at a slow speed, authorities said.

The pedestrian was issued a citation for trespassing on a railroad right-of-way.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it reminds people that walking,

riding, driving or being upon the right-of-way of the railroad is not only illegal but

extremely dangerous.

A little over one month ago, a pedestrian was hit by a train in Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.