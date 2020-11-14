Traffic stop leads to recovering an assault rifle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police officers recovered narcotics and an assault rifle after making a traffic stop overnight Friday.

Police say officers were patrolling the intersection of Alamo and Douglas Ave to monitor crowd and X-train activity when a traffic stop was conducted in the 1300 block of Alamo Ave.

After stopping the car, the driver—identified as a 19-year-old Kalamazoo resident—ran away on foot but was caught by officers after a short chase.

Once the suspect was caught, officers investigated the vehicle and found drugs and an assault rifle that had been reported stolen out of the city of Kalamazoo.

The suspect was arrested on multiple weapons offenses and is currently being lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail.

The police are still investigating this traffic stop and KDPS encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at (269) 337-8994, Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.