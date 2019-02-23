Traffic blocked in Kalamazoo after fire, downed power lines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A house fire in Kalamazoo caused energized power lines to fall and block traffic on Friday evening.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of a porch fire just after 6 p.m. on South Burdick Street north of Milham Park Golf Club.

The fire caused powerlines that were in front of the house to fall into the street, blocking traffic on South Burdick for about an hour.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire in about 35 minutes and clear the area in about two hours.

No one was injurued during this incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.