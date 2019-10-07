Tips sought in crash that killed Kalamazoo woman

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses to a crash that killed a Kalamazoo woman.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at South 9th Street and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, southwest of Kalamazoo. Deputies say a 94-year-old woman who was driving died, but the circumstances leading to the crash are unclear.

Authorities are not releasing the driver’s name until her family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with additional information regarding the deadly crash is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.