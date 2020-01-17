Prosecutor to release ruling on officer-involved shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor will announce this afternoon whether officers were justified when they shot and killed a parole absconder last year.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting called a press conference for 3 p.m. to release his decision in the death of Thomas Verile Jr.

Verile was shot and killed April 9, 2019. Michigan State Police say that when officers from their fugitive team tried to arrest Verile, he nearly hit two detectives with his car and then led officers on a foot chase. Authorities ultimately found him in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, where they say he threatened them. Multiple officers opened fire and Verile died at the hospital.

He was wanted for violating parole following breaking and entering and weapons convictions, and also had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.