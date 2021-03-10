Therapy dog killed in Oshtemo Township fire

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A trained therapy dog died after a fire broke out at an Oshtemo Township home Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on West J Avenue near North 2nd Street.

Fire crews said they could see heavy smoke coming from the house and attached garage when they arrived.

Authorities say crews used a defensive strategy followed by an offensive strategy to put the fire out. They also say the roof on the garage collapsed.

No people were injured, but a therapy dog died from injuries sustained in the fire. A second dog was able to get out unharmed.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the fire.