Wife of Kalamazoo pastor faces sex abuse charges 

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The wife of a Kalamazoo pastor accused of paying teens for sex is now facing charges.

Court records show Jazmonique Strickland faces three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexual abusive activity and three counts of human trafficking a minor.

The criminal complaint was issued Thursday. She has not been arraigned yet.

Her husband, Rev. Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland was arraigned in September on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15, three counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of human trafficking of a minor.

Strick Strickland is the former pastor of Second Baptist Church and worked for Kalamazoo Public Schools for a period of time as a paraprofessional in the district’s “Middle School Alternative Learning Program.”

Authorities say they used their positions within the church and the school district to coerce four teen boys into sex. According to court documents, investigators allege Strick Strickland paid the teens to have sex with Jazmonique Strickland and send him nude photos between 2015 and 2018.

An undated photo of Jazmonique and Rev. Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland.

Strick Strickland has denied the allegations.

Jazmonique Strickland was pregnant with their sixth child when her husband was arraigned.