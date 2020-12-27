Thanks to anonymous donor, KDPS officers shop with local seniors

The first annual KDPS Shop with a Senior event. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanks to an anonymous donor, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were able to shop with local seniors on Saturday.

Money from the “generous donor” helped officers support a number of seniors with a trip to the Park Street Market, located at 512 N. Park Street.

The first annual KDPS Shop with a Senior event. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

The first annual KDPS Shop with a Senior event. (Courtesy: Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the program, in its first year, allowed officers and city employees to interact with the seniors in a positive setting, building relationships and helping the seniors develop a sense of community.

The seniors were able to fill their carts during the trip with much needed resources, KDPS said.