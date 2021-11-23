Texas Township buying land for new hall

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Texas Township says it will build its new township offices not far from the current hall.

The township board on Monday approved the purchase of a parcel along W Q Avenue west of the Texas Square Mall, across the street from and slightly west of the current hall.

A map shows where Texas Township will build its new township hall. (Courtesy)

The township says it needs a larger hall to serve a growing community. It had previously looked at building on part of popular Texas Drive Park, but many residents didn’t like that idea.

A few things need to be finalized, but the township expects to close on the purchase before the end of December. Officials haven’t yet worked out a construction timeline.

The farmers market and fire station will not move with other township offices.

