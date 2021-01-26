Testimonies continue in hearing for Battle Creek murder suspect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Day two of the preliminary hearing for Derek Horton in the murder of his long-time girlfriend Amber Griffin continued Tuesday.

Griffin went missing in late June. Horton is charged with open murder.

The court heard from a police dispatcher, police detectives and the owner of a home police believe is connected to the case. The home later burned down, but police do not believe the fire is connected to Griffin’s case.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Shane Settles, a man who lived in the home on Oneida Street in Battle Creek, spoke about hanging out with Horton and Griffin before she went missing. Settles testified that police later found blood in the Oneida Street house after Griffin’s disappearance.

The court also heard from a lab scientist from the Battle Creek Police Department’s forensic unit about another residence police investigated. He said he was called there by two detectives.

“I was guided to the what would be the north property where the grasses would stop and there would be a wood line into the trees. Guided that way by Detective Sgt. Case and Detective Huggett showing me what they thought appeared to be a drag pattern in the grass, which I concurred with. And they took me back to an area from there that went back into an area where we located what appeared to be bloody pants,” said Andrew Olsen with Battle Creek police’s forensic unit.

Olsen also testified about finding a receipt for an $8 item from Mix Hardware. He told the prosecutor he went to Mix Hardware where he and the owner reviewed surveillance tape.

“We started looking at the time on the video stamp as well as the time on the register and noticed there was a discrepancy, about 15 minutes or so. And (we) started playing the video back based on that date and located a subject purchasing a shovel that was consistent with that receipt.”

When asked by Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert if he could identify the person buying the shovel on the video, Olsen responded that he could from a photo he’d seen, and it was Derek Horton.

The preliminary hearing did not wrap up Tuesday. It will continue for a third day that has not yet been scheduled.