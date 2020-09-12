Teen shot in Kalamazoo; expected to be OK

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on James Street near Lake Street.

Police say the victim and suspect had left the scene by the time they arrived. Investigators say they found several shell casings from two different caliber firearms.

A 17-year-old boy from Kalamazoo later arrived at Bronson Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be okay, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No one has been arrested, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.