Teen in critical condition after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen has been hospitalized after a shooting in Battle Creek.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Place just north of Capital Avenue NE.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

The teen is currently in critical condition, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Detectives are looking for any leads related to the case.