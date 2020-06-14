Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Teen in critical condition after Battle Creek shooting

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic battle creek police department generic bcpd_1520475476158.JPG.jpg

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen has been hospitalized after a shooting in Battle Creek.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Place just north of Capital Avenue NE.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

The teen is currently in critical condition, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Detectives are looking for any leads related to the case.  

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 