Teen hit by motorcycle near Kzoo, seriously hurt

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle near Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on E. Michigan Avenue at Winterburn Street in Comstock Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old from Kalamazoo was walking west on E. Michigan when he crossed in front of the motorcycle.

Both the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man, and pedestrian were taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist was listed in stable condition and the pedestrian in critical condition later Thursday night.