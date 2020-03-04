Teen hit by car in Kalamazoo; sustains minor injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was hit by a car in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Stuart Avenue and W. North Street.

They say a 15-year-old was using a crosswalk to walk eastbound on W. North Street at Stuart Avenue when a car turning south on Stuart Avenue hit the teen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was questioned by police. Witnesses also stayed and gave statements.

The driver was cited, and police don’t think alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.