OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A 14-year-old girl was crossing the street in Kalamazoo when she was struck by a vehicle.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s responded to West Main (M-43) and Maple Hill Drive just after 9 p.m. Saturday night for a car vs pedestrian accident.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was crossing the intersection when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old male.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.