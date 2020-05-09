Teen arrested on several charges; stolen gun recovered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old male was arrested early Saturday morning after running from police in Kalamazoo.

According to authorities, an officer tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for speeding on North Westnedge Avenue near Florence Street around midnight. The vehicle did not stop and fled but the officer did not chase after the Chrysler 300. Minutes later the vehicle was spotted parked in the 1100 block of Prairie Street, where the suspect jumped out of the car and officers chased him on foot through Fairmount Park and some wooded area toward Alamo Avenue. K9 Echo was brought in and quickly found the suspect hiding in a garage in the 1400 block of Alamo Avenue where he was taken into custody. Police said during the chase the suspect dropped a stolen pistol which was recovered.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail on charges such as fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and several weapons charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.