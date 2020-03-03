Teen arrested in string of home, vehicle break-ins near Kzoo

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police arrested a teen in connection to a string of home and vehicle break-ins near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said around 9 a.m. Tuesday authorities were called for a report of vehicle larcenies on Seminole Street off Grand Prairie Road in Kalamazoo Township.

A witness helped officers find the suspect who was hiding in a garage. Investigators found out the suspect, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo boy, broke into multiple vehicles and garages in the area, according to a KTPD news release.

The suspect is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. His case is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office as he faces multiple charges of home invasion as well as breaking and entering.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KTPD at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.