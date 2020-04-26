Teen faces several charges after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say a teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting at another person inside a car Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Police were able to locate the scene and evidence from the shooting.

While searching the area, the 17-year-old suspect ran from police and inside a home on Bridge Street near East Michigan Avenue.

The suspect came out of the home shortly after and was arrested without incident.

Police say they found the suspected firearm, an additional firearm and suspected cocaine inside of the home.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail and is facing several charges, including resisting and obstructing arrest, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.