Teen arrested after shots fired

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges after shooting at a vehicle in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning.

Police said just before 3:15 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2200 block of East Cork Street after a citizen said their vehicle was being shot at.

According to authorities a Kalamazoo Sheriff deputy found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop where evidence was located. Officers also checked the path from the scene of the crime to the traffic stop and found the suspect discarded a firearm along the way.

An 18-year-old Benton Harbor resident was arrested on multiple felony charges, police said. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.