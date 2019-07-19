Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old girl was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into five vehicles at a car dealership in Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a stolen vehicle out of Emmett Township shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday on N. Washington Avenue near W. Emmett Street in Battle Creek.

The vehicle drove away from the deputy. It then crashed into five vehicles parked at the DeMaagd GMC Nissan dealership at the intersection of W. Dickman Road and N. Washington Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 17-year-old Emmett Township girl, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility for possession of a stolen vehicle and flee and elude charges.