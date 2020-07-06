Teen arrested after Albion police chase

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager riding a dirt bike was arrested after leading police on a chase in Albion Sunday afternoon.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says they attempted to pull over a 17-year-old around 3 p.m. after they saw him operating an off-road vehicle on Burr Oak Street near East North Street.

Authorities say he led them on a chase. The teen fell off the dirt bike twice. The chase ended after the teen fell off the dirt bike a second time and unintentionally collided into the front of a patrol car.

The 17-year-old wasn’t seriously injured and refused medical treatment.

He is facing several charges.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the collision between the dirt bike and the patrol car.