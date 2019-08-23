Teachers turn to social media to stock classrooms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Teachers in West Michigan are jumping on a national social media campaign to help them get supplies for their classrooms.

The movement on social media is known as #clearthelist.

“I walked into this classroom and the only things I had were the tables that you see and my chrome book cart,” said Stephanie Gamble, a fifth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Elementary.

Gamble is entering her second year of teaching and says the needs she has for her classroom continue to grow.

“It takes a lot to actually get a classroom off the ground which I learned very quickly that first year,” Gamble said.

In her first year she relied on friends, family and other teachers in the building to help get her classroom off the ground but still it wasn’t enough for everything she needed.

“I really start to pinch pennies and save and try to make sure I have things. Simple things like highlighters, erasers and mailboxes for my students,” Gamble said.

Now, Gamble is entering her second year of teaching and she is casting her net wider sharing out her wish list on social media, tweeting with the #ClearTheList.

It has helped. she has been retweeted by Bobby Berk from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” retweet her list to his more than 400,000 followers.

“I’ve had packages just show up and it will either say who it’s from or anonymous or good luck or things like that. It’s really cool to see the way the community and people around the country want to support teachers and how much we see people valuing education,” said Gamble.

Even with all the help her list continues to grow, but so does her gratitude for all those who have helped.

“It’s really humbling to know that like somebody wants to support my classroom, they want to support these kids and I think that is awesome,” said Gamble.

—–

Online:

Stephanie Gamble’s list