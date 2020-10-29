SW MI doctor gets prison for fraud, improper device reuse

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Roger D. Beyer doctor 06112019_1560290753233.jpg.jpg

A 2019 file image of Roger Beyer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo doctor will serve time in a federal prison for submitting fake bills to Medicare and telling his staff to improperly reuse medical devices.

Roger Beyer was sentenced Thursday to four years, nine months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, plus one year in prison for adulteration of medical devices. Those sentences will run at the same time. He will have to serve three years of supervised release after getting out.

He will also have to pay more than $883,290 in restitution, $5,000 in fines and $125 in assessment fees.

Authorities say Beyer, the owner of s Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women’s Health Care Specialists in Kalamazoo, defrauded Medicare by submitting inaccurate bills. He also told his staff members to reuse certain anorectal medical devices that the federal government says should be used only once.

Beyer pleaded guilty to the federal charges in May.

His wife Susan Wright, a nurse in his practice, also pleaded guilty earlier this year to concealing a felony and adulteration of medical devices and was sentenced in September to probation and restitution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links