Suspicious Fire Under Investigation in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo (WOOD) —Firefighters in Kalamazoo were called to a fire at a home in the 1300 block of Alamo Avenue.

Firefighters were told that kids may be inside the house when they got there Saturday morning, but no one was found inside the house when it was searched.

KDPS says that the porch was on fire when they arrived, but the fire was limited to just the porch with smoke damage inside the home. Firefighters also said the cause of the fire was suspicious and is being looked into by the Fire Marshals office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8120, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.