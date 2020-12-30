2 suspicious deaths at Kzoo Twp. apartment

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say officers are investigating two suspicious deaths at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said investigators believe it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday inside an apartment at the Oak Tree apartments located off Nazareth Road between Gull Road and Main Street.

On Tuesday, a News 8 crew saw that the sliding glass door had been shattered.

Police didn’t provide any additional information surrounding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links