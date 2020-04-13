Suspicious deaths investigation at Battle Creek apartments

Battle Creek police at Silver Star Apartments on April 12, 2020, to investigate suspicious deaths. (Courtesy Dawn Ricketts)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating what they are calling suspicious deaths at an apartment complex.

It happened at Silver Star Apartments on Clark Road north of W. Dickman Road. Photos taken by a resident show several police cruisers there Sunday afternoon and a hallway blocked off with crime scene tape.

The Battle Creek Police Department would not tell News 8 when officers were called to the scene, nor would the department provide any other information about what happened. A release said more information would be available Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Adjacent to the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Silver Star is a subsidized housing complex for veterans.