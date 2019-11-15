Suspects run from police after ditching stolen vehicle in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after four men ditched a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo Thursday.

Michigan State Police said around 7:30 p.m. a trooper noticed a vehicle driving recklessly on the northside of Kalamazoo.

When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, state police said it made several turns through the neighborhood without stopping.

The patrol car followed the vehicle to an apartment complex at the corner of Hotop Avenue near Gilbert Street in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood. Four men jumped from the vehicle and ran away, according to an MSP news release.

One suspect was apprehended then later released to the custody of his mother, the release said.

State police said the vehicle was stolen out of Kalamazoo Township.

The incident remains under investigation.