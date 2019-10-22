Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kzoo. Co cruiser

A photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s cruiser after a suspected drunk driver smashed into the back of it on Oct. 18, 2019. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller)

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating after a suspected drunk driver ran into a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

A deputy was making a traffic stop early Friday morning on Gull Road near Brock Street in Kalamazoo Township when another vehicle hit the back of the patrol vehicle.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says the deputy jumped out of the way and was not injured. He says it was fortunate no one was killed in the crash.

“The suspect continued down the road — while leaving their right front tire wedged underneath the police crusier — until they lost control, striking a tree,” Fuller said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. He has not yet been charged.