Suspected drug dealer arrested after hitting 2 police cruisers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect who is believed to have sold meth in the Kalamazoo area was arrested after ramming two police cruisers during a traffic stop.

After conducting surveillance on the suspect, investigators believed the 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was in possession of a firearm and selling meth in the Kalamazoo area. Authorities then tried to take the suspect into custody during a traffic stop, according to a Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team news release.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday on Riverview Drive near Bridge Street in Kalamazoo.

During the stop, the suspect rammed two police cruisers while trying to drive away but disabled his vehicle. He then tried to run away but was caught after a short chase, the release said.

As the suspect continued to resist, authorities found a firearm on his person. He was finally subdued and arrested, according to KVET.

Authorities said two investigators and the suspect received minor injuries.

Investigators found a loaded stolen pistol, two additional loaded pistol magazines, additional ammunition, large amount of meth, drug distribution packaging materials and thousands of dollars, the release said.

He faces multiple felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, damage of police property and resisting and obstructing causing injury.

Anyone with information about illegal drugs or firearms activity are asked to call KVET at 269.337.8880 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.